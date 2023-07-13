Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Daniel Farke on Leeds United squad’s relegation contract issue as he makes future transfer vow

Daniel Farke says Leeds United must accept the loss of players with relegation clauses but work to ensure it doesn't happen again.
By Graham Smyth
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:45 BST- 2 min read

Robin Koch, one of those to have already secured a move away from Elland Road for the upcoming season, had a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave on loan. Diego Llorente and Brenden Aaronson have left on loan. Rasmus Kristensen will shortly follow. Rodrigo is in the process of sealing a permanent move to Qatari side Al-Rayyan, who reportedly activated a clause in the Spaniard's deal. In that case at least Leeds will recoup a fee, although one below what a club might reasonably ask for a player who scored 13 Premier League goals last season.

Farke says Leeds are suffering a consequence of losing their top flight status and rather than bemoan it they have to safeguard themselves from a repeat.

"We have, of course, already lost a few players and everyone knows about the situation," he said after a 2-0 friendly defeat by Manchester United.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds player Rodrigo in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds player Rodrigo in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Leeds player Rodrigo in action during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road on May 28, 2023 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

“They went out on loan so we don't get any money out of this. It's a situation after relegation. There are a few clauses and we have to accept it. It's no use complaining about this. The situation is like it is. We just have to make sure and have to be fully aware this will never happen again in the future. We accept the situation and we know it’s a difficult task, but if it would be easy everyone could do it."

Farke has been in the building for just a week but it will be some time before he can bring anything like stability to the first team picture, because the transfer window will leave Leeds in a state of flux until September.

“I'm looking forward to bringing the solidity and stability into the staff and we have to wait until the end of August, that's the truth, and until then we won’t know who is really with us for the whole season," he said.

"Obviously, we need to be there with some good decisions over the next weeks in order to win also as many points as possible in August because each and every point will count, but it will be a long, long time until the transfer window’s over and we'll see what happens."

