Leeds have now won just one of their last five games and are winless in three as the promotion race nears its climax. They have also failed to score in back-to-back games for the first time this season. They struggled to break Rovers down and create clear-cut chances but when they did get into promising positions found visiting keeper Aynsley Pears in fine form. And though Leeds dominated possession, a long goal-kick, a Sam Gallagher header and Tyrhys Dolan's through ball allowed Sammie Szmodics to burst through and score an 82nd-minute winner.

"We didn't put the ball into the net, that was the reason [we lost]," said Farke. "If you don't score you can't win a football game and then you have to be tidy and make sure you don't allow chances. When you face a side like Blackburn with a player like Szmodics - to be there with 24 goals is outstanding - the quality we sadly didn't show today. He just needed one situation to score. We played on the front foot, close to their box and in the last two games, feels like 30 corners and 20 wide area free-kicks and balls through the box but you have to show the quality to put the ball in the net. If you don't score you risk more and more, bring more and more offensive players on the pitch because we're not happy with just one point and there's always danger they can score. We were not effective enough. This is pretty frustrating."

Farke stopped short of criticising his players for their wastefulness and instead says he must fix the problems at the top end of the pitch. "We are all one unit and the first one I always ask what can you do better is always myself," he said. "It's up to me to find solutions, if we don't score, to make sure that we score. If 30 corners are not enough I have to work with them so that we create 40 corner kicks. If all the balls through the box, if no one is at the end of the cross perhaps next time we'll put them all up front. It's up to training to work on our efficiency. I got the feeling normally we create more than enough to score, but I'm not the guy to point the finger at the players. We have to be a bit more efficient. We will definitely work on this."

Elland Road's frustration with Blackburn's time wasting tactics grew steadily throughout the game, starting as early as the 10th minute. Referee James Bell took no action against Rovers until the final five minutes, but Farke pointed no fingers at the visitors.

"When we speak about whatever, time wasting, annoying and to play in, if I can say it, a dirty way it's not up to me to judge it. I concentrate on what I can influence," he said. "We have to find solutions. If a team fights relegation with the knife between the teeth and tries to bend the rules and annoy us and to work the clock down, it's a bit annoying and you're disappointed the referee doesn't react earlier and stricer, it's nothing I can influence. It's more like what can I do when the ball is in play. It's more like up to me to be self critical."

One positive for Leeds was the performance of Willy Gnonto, who came into the side as one of three changes to the starting line-up. The Italian international was only initially due to play around 60 minutes but Farke wanted to keep him on the pitch for as long as possible due to his creativity and threat. "I think he was excellent, especially in the first half," said the manager. "I was happy to be allowed by our physios to start him, in the last game they were a bit reluctant to give the green light. I tried to leave him as long as possible, he created a lot today, but you could also feel because he missed a couple of weeks of training, in the second half he needed to take breath a bit more. It was a bit difficult and dangerous, a bigger risk of injury if I had left him. In terms of his shape I was tempted a bit to be honest, to leave him on a bit longer but good to have him back."

The game's other talking point was a late red card for Leeds coach Christopher John, who flew out of the dugout to remonstrate with fourth official Keith Stroud when Patrick Bamford went down in the penalty area. Farke said he would have to look into the incident, but Stroud's explanation was that John encroached in the Blackburn technical area - which in turn led to a brief confrontation.