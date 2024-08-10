Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke insists anger is not his prevailing emotion after an opening day draw despite admitting that his side should have 'buried' newly-promoted Portsmouth.

The Whites should have been out of sight inside the opening 10 minutes but were denied by the crossbar on no fewer than three occasions. Willy Gnonto, Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev all struck the woodwork, before Pascal Struijk opened the scoring with a calmly-taken penalty.

But Leeds lost their way long enough for Portsmouth to take advantage of slack marking and level the scoring through Elias Sorensen. And though Pompey did precious little in the way of attacking, it was the visitors who went into the break ahead thanks to Callum Lang's fierce strike from distance.

Leeds took just less than a minute to find an equaliser at the start of the second half, Gnonto producing a goal after cutting in from the left touchline and he was at the centre of a number of promising attacks that failed to put the Whites in front.

Portsmouth broke free from Leeds' dominance in stoppage time to win a penalty that Lang converted to make an unlikely result possible, but Brenden Aaronson struck on 95 minutes to once again restore parity. The American had an even better chance to win it, sent clear by Jayden Bogle, but pulled his shot wide of the post and Leeds had to settle for a point.

"Not angry, it's the Championship, but of course we're disappointed," said Farke. "Pretty dominant in many spells but it's also a sign you always have to be switched on, small situations can change the whole game. You can't underestimate one moment. We started so much on the front foot, one of the best first 20 minutes I've seen at Elland Road, hit the crossbar three times, the game should be buried. You can't play that dominant over 90 minutes or you'd win 22-0 and this never happens. You have to be a bit smarter when the game calms down, I wouldn't say we were arrogant but gave two unnecessary set pieces away. Free-kick comes in, you clear the first ball, organisation for the second [ball] was not perfect and we concede a goal. Normally from 20 strikes 19 times it never goes in. But then you can't explain why, you concede two goals from just two strikes on target and you have a mountain to climb."

Farke was pleased with his side's reaction after the break but felt untidy passing and mistakes crept in to disrupt their rhythm, before conceding a penalty that he felt was dubious but still avoidable. Ultimately, though, Leeds did fight back to level in stoppage time and should have gone on to win it.

"A bit hectic from minute 75 on, untidy with our passes," he said. "Pretty doubtful penalty but could have behaved a bit smarter individually. Normally 3-2 down you lose such a game but big compliment for the character we've shown. We should have won this game, another 100 per cent chance [for Aaronson]. We would have deserved to win this, just a bit disappointed in this 20 minutes when we were not aware enough and also the penalty situation. Many positives to take. It's just a point and we're disappointed it's not three. It's important not to lose such a game, we've shown comeback quality two times today. We're not overly happy but a draw is definitely better than a loss."

As for Aaronson's dramatic cameo off the bench, Farke was happy to see the returnee on the scoresheet and putting in a big effort. He hopes the US Men's National Team attacker will put the last-gasp miss behind him quickly.

"He just got a hug because no words are needed, I just told him hold the head up," said Farke. "He was probably the most disappointed lad in the dressing room. He wants to prove his worth. He showed great character to fight with lots of effort and a good work-rate, scored a fantastic equaliser and could have been a hero. Normally a player of his quality scores - it was a much more difficult chance than his first. Football is like life, never easy. It's not like you press a button and you're a hero again, it lasts a bit longer before he wins all the trust of everyone back. It's just important he doesn't dwell on it. Take the positives, be happy and proud of your first goal. Compliment for the work-rate and first goal, being a bit more clinical is a topic we will work on."