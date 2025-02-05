Leeds United change in Whites team for Coventry City clash and Pascal Struijk call, one out

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 5th Feb 2025, 18:46 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 18:54 BST
Leeds United team news is in for Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Coventry City.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Wednesday night’s huge Championship clash at Coventry City and made a fresh Pascal Struijk call.

Centre-back Struijk returned from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury as a late second-half substitute in Saturday’s 7-0 blitz of Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Farke had kept natural midfielder Ethan Ampadu next to Joe Rodon at the heart of the Whites defence in his starting line up against the Bluebirds with Struijk having only returned to training in midweek.

Four days later, Struijk stays on the bench as Ilia Gruev replaces Joe Rothwell in the only change to the side in centre midfield.

Farke had made two changes to his team for Saturday’s hosting of Cardiff for which Junior Firpo and Rothwell came into the side as Sam Byram and Gruev dropped to the bench.

Firpo was making his first start since also returning from injury and again takes his place in the XI but Rothwell now drops back to bench as Farke goes with Ao Tanaka and Gruev in centre midfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Striker Patrick Bamford is the only Whites player out injured, the Whites no 9 still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard has named an unchanged Coventry side as his in-form team seek a fifth win in a row.

Leeds United v Coventry City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph. #lufc

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice