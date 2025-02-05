Leeds United team news is in for Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Coventry City.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Wednesday night’s huge Championship clash at Coventry City and made a fresh Pascal Struijk call.

Centre-back Struijk returned from a four-game absence due to a hamstring injury as a late second-half substitute in Saturday’s 7-0 blitz of Cardiff City at Elland Road.

Farke had kept natural midfielder Ethan Ampadu next to Joe Rodon at the heart of the Whites defence in his starting line up against the Bluebirds with Struijk having only returned to training in midweek.

Four days later, Struijk stays on the bench as Ilia Gruev replaces Joe Rothwell in the only change to the side in centre midfield.

Farke had made two changes to his team for Saturday’s hosting of Cardiff for which Junior Firpo and Rothwell came into the side as Sam Byram and Gruev dropped to the bench.

Firpo was making his first start since also returning from injury and again takes his place in the XI but Rothwell now drops back to bench as Farke goes with Ao Tanaka and Gruev in centre midfield.

Striker Patrick Bamford is the only Whites player out injured, the Whites no 9 still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Sky Blues boss Frank Lampard has named an unchanged Coventry side as his in-form team seek a fifth win in a row.

Leeds United v Coventry City: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph. #lufc