Leeds United team news is in for Monday night’s massive Championship showdown at Burnley.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for Monday night’s huge Championship clash against key promotion rivals Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Leeds manager has made one change to his side and a somewhat unexpected one as regular midfield starter Joe Rothwell drops to the bench as the fit-again Ilia Gruev comes into the side.

Farke named an unchanged side for the midweek win at home to Norwich City as Manor Solomon and Brenden Aaronson overcame knocks to start but the performance of fit again left back Junior Firpo from the bench provided plenty of food for thought.

Firpo, who has recently returned from a hamstring injury, had to make do with a place amongst the substitutes as Sam Byram again got the nod to start and it’s the same again at Burnley.

Winger Largie Ramazani is another key Leeds player to have recently returned from injury and another who impressed from the bench against Norwich, Solomon and Dan James getting the calls to start out wide.

But Ramazani again takes his place on the bench with no other changes to the side.

Patrick Bamford and Pascal Struijk were already declared as out injured.

Leeds United team v Burnley: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu, Byram; Gruev, Tanaka; Solomon, James, Aaronson, Piroe.