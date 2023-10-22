Daniel Farke makes top-two assessment upon Leeds United win at Norwich City with multiple boosts
Leeds approached Saturday’s return to action after the international break having climbed to fifth place in the Championship table but looked set to suffer a third defeat of the season upon falling 2-0 behind. The Whites, though, ultimately recovered to pull off a superb second-half fightback to leave Carrow Road with a 3-2 victory that elevated Farke’s side into third place.
The win also booted Leeds five points clear of a Norwich side that have now dropped to tenth but Farke believes the Canaries will have designs on a top-two finish and hailed the victory as a big moment in the season which also provided multiple Whites boosts.
"These are key moments in the season, to be able to turn a game completely in such a difficult away ground,” said Farke post match to LUTV.
"Norwich, let's be honest, is also a side who will be highly motivated to finish in the top six, perhaps even in the top two. To turn this game in the manner that we did in the second half is brilliant and we must not forget it was the first game after a difficult international break for us.
"Also, it's always good out of a losing position to win points and it was also good for confidence. We changed the formation at the end of the game for the last 20-25 minutes. We brought all of our offensive players in but also then that we are capable to play in a three man (defence) formation at times with what we did to take even more risks. One thing is to work on it but then to show it the first time in the game when it really counts at such a difficult ground, all the praise goes to my lads. It's good, the confidence is growing."