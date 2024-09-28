Daniel Farke makes significant Pascal Struijk decision as Leeds United team news vs Coventry City confirmed
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leeds go in search of their fourth win from seven Championship games this season as Mark Robins' Sky Blues arrive at Elland Road.
United are without the injured Max Wober, Manor Solomon and Daniel James but three potential absentees, Struijk, Bamford and Firpo, have been passed fit to play a part today.
Bamford took a knock in training earlier this week and subsequently missed a session or two, while Firpo, who played with strapping to his left knee last weekend, was able to partake in Leeds' final two sessions on Thursday and Friday despite some previously disclosed medial collateral ligament (MCL) discomfort.
Struijk, meanwhile, was dubbed the biggest question mark by Farke at his Thursday press conference, but is passed fit to start, which will be a relief for Leeds, particularly in terms of their build-up play out of defence and the team's aerial prowess.
The manager is able to name an unchanged starting line-up as a result of his vice-captain's availability. Joe Gelhardt returns to the matchday squad on the bench in place of young midfielder Charlie Crew. Fellow U21 player James Debayo retains his place on Farke's bench.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Ampadu (c), Gruev, Gnonto, Aaronson, Ramazani, Joseph
Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Byram, Debayo, Rothwell, Tanaka, Piroe, Bamford, Gelhardt
