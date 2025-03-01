Daniel Farke makes popular attacking change to confirmed Leeds United lineup vs West Brom
The on-loan midfielder has contributed from the bench in back-to-back fixtures, including a pair of assists for Pascal Struijk in the 2-1 comeback victory over Sunderland.
Rothwell replaces Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev in the lineup as Farke makes one change from the starting XI which began against Sheffield United on Monday.
In club captain Ethan Ampadu's absence, Farke has chosen Struijk alongside Joe Rodon as his centre-half pairing, while Ao Tanaka partners Rothwell in the middle of the park.
The AFC Bournemouth loanee's inclusion can be seen as an attacking switch given Gruev's inclination to be more defensively-focused. It is likely to be a popular change with supporters, many of whom have called for Rothwell's recall to the starting lineup on account of his set-piece delivery and recent performances.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe
Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Byram, Guilavogui, Debayo, Gruev, Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph
