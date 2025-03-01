Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has recalled midfielder Joe Rothwell to the Whites' starting lineup to face West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The on-loan midfielder has contributed from the bench in back-to-back fixtures, including a pair of assists for Pascal Struijk in the 2-1 comeback victory over Sunderland.

Rothwell replaces Bulgarian international Ilia Gruev in the lineup as Farke makes one change from the starting XI which began against Sheffield United on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In club captain Ethan Ampadu's absence, Farke has chosen Struijk alongside Joe Rodon as his centre-half pairing, while Ao Tanaka partners Rothwell in the middle of the park.

The AFC Bournemouth loanee's inclusion can be seen as an attacking switch given Gruev's inclination to be more defensively-focused. It is likely to be a popular change with supporters, many of whom have called for Rothwell's recall to the starting lineup on account of his set-piece delivery and recent performances.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Byram, Guilavogui, Debayo, Gruev, Gnonto, Ramazani, Joseph