Leeds United team news is in for today's lunchtime showdown at Portsmouth.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for today's high noon Championship showdown against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The one change to the team sees Ilia Gruev replace the benched Joe Rothwell in the middle of the park, as has often been the case for away games.

Club captain Ethan Ampadu, Max Wober and Patrick Bamford had already been confirmed as out, Bamford a while off being ready despite being part-integrated back into team training this week. Farke has warned that it will be a while before the striker is a topic for games.

The Whites no 9 has not featured since suffering a hamstring injury in the New Year’s Day draw at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Ampadu and Wober are both on the comeback trail from knee injuries, Wober having had successful surgery but Leeds opting for a more conservative approach with Ampadu in a bid to save his season.

There is still a chance that the midfielder might need surgery which would end his campaign. But the hope and expectation at this stage is that both Ampadu and Wober will return after the March international break.

Mateo Joseph rolled his ankle in last weekend’s draw against the Baggies whilst Joe Rodon suffered from cramp in the closing stages but Farke revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that all players involved against West Brom were back available for the trip to Fratton Park.

Rodon again partners Pascal Struijk at centre-back as Joseph again takes his place on the bench.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has made one change to his Blues side for whom Freddie Potts replaces Isaac Hayden who now sits amongst the substitutes.

January signing Thomas Waddingham also returns to the bench having recovered from a groin injury.

But Jordan Williams, Connor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson, Hayden Matthews, Jacob Farrell, Ibane Bowat, Callum Lane and Paddy Lane are all out injured for the hosts.

Portsmouth: Schmid; Swanson, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie; Potts, Dozzell; Ritchie, Aouchiche, Murphy; Bishop. Subs: Archer, Devlin, Towler, Bramall, Hayden, Gordon, O’Mahony, Waddingham, Yengi.

Leeds United: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Tanaka; James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe. Subs: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Rothwell, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph.