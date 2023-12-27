Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Experienced stopper Darlow joined Leeds from Newcastle United in July and the 33-year-old finally made his Whites league debut as a second-half substitute in Boxing Day’s clash at Preston North End after Illan Meslier was sent off.

Meslier was shown a straight red card after attempting to palm off Preston’s Milutin Osmajic with a hand in his face in the 53rd minute of Boxing Day’s clash at Deepdale. Osmajic then hit the deck and referee Josh Smith quickly reached for a red card that now has Meslier facing a three-game ban for violent conduct.

The Frenchman will miss Friday night’s Championship clash at West Brom, New Year’s Day’s league hosting of Birmingham City and the following weekend’s FA Cup clash at Peterborough United, games for which Darlow is poised to start.

BACKING: For Karl Darlow, above, from Leeds United boss Daniel Farke. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Speaking in the aftermath of defeat at Preston, Whites boss Farke was asked about the differences between the two keepers, how that would effect his side and declared that United’s attackers would need to be ready for alterations in distribution as Darlow takes a “pragmatic” approach to a weaker left foot. Farke, though, insisted that Leeds would not need to change their whole approach and declared confidence that Darlow would repay United’s faith upon his big call.

"We signed Karl because he’s a quality goalkeeper and we have no fear putting him into the goal,” said Farke. “When you have a quality goalkeeper he is highly motivated to play, but we spoke quite openly about the situation that Illan is a goalkeeper with unbelievable potential and has proved that in each and every game.

"Outstanding saves and clean sheets, with many points already when I think about the save at Leicester, also some other saves, I am pretty pleased with his season so far. I think also Karl is supportive but right now we need Karl, we will back him and we are pretty confidence he will repay the trust."

Pressed on what difference it would make having Darlow in goal as opposed to Meslier, and what changes that would mean, Farke declared: “I think it’s important that just because of Karl, we don’t have to change our whole approach, so the defensive players know his strong foot is the right not the left, he’s used to be a bit more pragmatic, so the offensive players have to be ready for a few longer balls, and maybe how we adapt our behaviour.