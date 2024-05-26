Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Team news is in for Sunday afternoon’s Championship play-off final.

Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team to face Southampton in Sunday’s Championship play-off final at Wembley.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford had already been ruled out injured and the only real debate centred around whether Farke would keep the attacking line up that battered Norwich City in the semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

Farke had previously moved to a new three-man midfield for the goalless draw first leg at Carrow Road for which Archie Gray came back into the team at right back to replace Joel Piroe who was benched.

Piroe then came back into the team for the second leg to replace Sam Byram who missed out injured, Piroe coming back in upfront as part of a front four that hammered the Canaries 4-0.

Farke now sticks with the same team for today’s play-off final for which Byram also returns from injury to the bench as Charlie Cresswell drops out the squad.

