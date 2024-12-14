Daniel Farke has taken a late decision on the availability of Leeds United trio Sam Byram, Max Wober and Jayden Bogle for the visit to Preston North End this afternoon.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The United boss told reporters on Friday that the full-back trio would need to come through the team's final training session unscathed in order to be selected in the matchday squad at Deepdale.

All three players have travelled with the team across the Pennines on Friday evening and arrived at Deepdale this morning with Farke seemingly willing to gamble on their fitness for this third game in the space of a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stand-in left-back Wober drops out of the starting XI as Byram shuffles over to fill that particular area in the line-up after deputising for Bogle in midweek, who returns to the fold from the beginning at right-back.

Austrian international Wober reported a swollen knee following Tuesday night's 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road, while Byram was withdrawn towards the end of that particular game with cramp.

Bogle sat out the visit of Boro entirely having undergone a scan on his hamstring after Leeds' 2-0 home win over Derby County last weekend.

Elsewhere, Farke has reverted back to Joel Piroe in attack after Mateo Joseph failed to hit the back of the net in midweek. Brenden Aaronson retains his place, though, after scoring in the win over the Riversiders.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk (c), Byram, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Gnonto, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Schmidt, Wober, Ampadu, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Solomon, Joseph, Bamford