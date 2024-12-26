Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United team news in.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made one big change to his Leeds United team for Boxing Day’s 8pm kick-off at Stoke City in which his side have another new chance to go top.

Farke has made a big call with midfield star Ao Tanaka who drops to the bench as Pascal Struijk returns to the side to partner Joe Rodon at centre-back, Ethan Ampadu stepping back into midfield but alongside Joe Rothwell and not Tanaka.

Injury doubt Max Wober has again failed to make the matchday squad whilst Junior Firpo and Ilia Gruev remain out injured.

Regular starting centre-half Struijk dropped to the bench for Saturday’s hosting of Oxford United after suffering from a tight hamstring. Struijk had returned to training on the Friday but Farke felt it would have been a risk to play him and instead deployed captain Ampadu at centre-back following his own recent return from injury.

Ampadu suffered knee ligament damage in September’s win at home to Coventry City and was expected to be out until the new year but returned quicker than expected.

The Whites skipper replaced Struijk against Oxford to partner Rodon who himself suffered a cut to the head in the fixture but was then declared fine by Farke post-match.

The availability of Ampadu, Rodon and Struijk gave Farke a big decision to make and the Whites boss has chosen to leave out Tanaka to accommodate the return of Struijk as Ampadu and Rothwell now form the new pairing in centre-midfield.

Dan James and Manor Solomon keep their places out wide as Willy Gnonto and Largie Ramazani stay on the bench. Brenden Aaronson and Joel Piroe again from the front pair.

Wober, meanwhile, was a doubt for tonight’s game due to a fresh knee problem which prevented him from being part of the matchday squad for the weekend’s visit of Oxford. Wober is again not involved.

Leeds begin the night having dropped to third place after Burnley’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United put the Clarets second and two points ahead of the Whites.

Farke’s side, though, have played a game less and would leapfrog both Burnley and leaders Sheffield United with a victory by virtue of having a better goal difference than the Blades who are three points ahead of them.

Leeds United v Stoke City: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Ampadu, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe Subs: Darlow, Debayo, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Tanaka, Gnonto, Ramazani, Bamford, Joseph.