Daniel Farke makes severity admission with initial take on Leeds United captain Ethan Ampadu's injury
Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided an initial update as to how Ethan Ampadu’s injury is looking with an admission.
Club captain Ampadu was a surprise omission from both the starting XI and bench for Monday night’s huge Championship clash at Sheffield United despite arriving as part of the matchday squad.
News then emerged that Ampadu had suffered a knee injury in training and would be assessed in the coming days.
Farke was then asked about Ampadu live on Sky Sports and admitted: “Knee injury, it doesn't look that good, I have to say.
“It could also be that we have to miss him for a few games but he needs further assessment. We will see what will happen in the next days.
“Definitely not in contention for tonight."
