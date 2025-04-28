Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has responded to the latest reports linking the Whites with a change in the dugout.

Farke has led Leeds to automatic promotion this season, after narrowly missing out on the Championship's top two last term, however, a number of national newspaper reports claim his position is under review.

Leeds' majority owner 49ers Enterprises are in town for United's final home game of the season and will be in attendance at Plymouth Argyle this weekend where the team could yet be crowned Championship winners.

After a pair of national reports claiming members of the 49ers hierarchy have their doubts about Farke's suitability in the Premier League, Farke took the view that it was 'normal' for a manager's position to be the topic of speculation, particularly at a club of Leeds' stature.

Posed with the question of his Leeds future once more ahead of this evening's game with Bristol City, Farke reiterated his point: "I've said everything what I had to say in the press conference, and that's it. It's not not my topic at all.

"Just recommend don't believe everything [that] is on the newspaper, or whatever, so sometimes [it's] also completely the other way around. I've said everything to this topic," he added.

What were Farke’s latest comments in reference to?

Farke's latest comments followed a report published on Monday morning in The Guardian which named three potential successors to the Elland Road boss and that the German was set for crunch talks this week with chairman and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe.