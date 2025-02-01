Daniel Farke keeps one eye on upcoming Leeds United fixtures as defender recalled in team news vs Cardiff City
Vice-captain Struijk has been back in team training since Tuesday this week following a four-game spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.
The central defender was tipped to make a comeback to Farke's XI this Saturday, which would have arguably represented his strongest lineup, but the manager appears to prefer a more cautious approach with several important fixtures to come in the next couple of weeks.
Firpo, meanwhile, has returned to the starting lineup as Sam Byram drops to the bench, while Ethan Ampadu continues at centre-back alongside Joe Rodon.
Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell partner each other in the middle of the park and are flanked by current first-choice wing duo Dan James and Manor Solomon, on the right and left, respectively.
Brenden Aaronson retains his place as Leeds' only out-and-out No. 10 in the squad, while Joel Piroe starts in attack.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Ampadu (c), Firpo, Tanaka, Rothwell, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe
Subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Struijk, Gruev, Guilavogui, Ramazani, Gnonto, Joseph
