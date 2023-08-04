Daniel Farke issues Sam Byram update with clear Leeds United transfers message

Ex-Whites ace Byram was released by Norwich City upon his Canaries contract expiring this summer but the 29-year-old who has been held back by recent injury troubles returned to Leeds in a training capacity this summer. At a time when Leeds are short of left back options, Byram appeared on the Whites bench for last month’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco in York and impressed upon being brought on for the second half.

Byram then started the subsequent warm up match against Nottingham Forest at Burton Albion and again impressed from the bench in the final friendly of the summer against Hearts at Tynecastle. Byram needed to be registered by Friday in order to feature in Sunday’s Championship opener at home to Cardiff City and Farke has revealed that the club are in talks with the defender but issued a clear message that Leeds would only speak out business properly when deals are done.