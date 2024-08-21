Daniel Farke issues Leeds United team news update as defender withdrawn from training due to injury
The Austrian international was named on the substitutes’ bench at The Hawthorns last weekend as Leeds drew 0-0 with West Bromwich Albion but made no appearance on the pitch having reported a calf issue in midweek.
Wober featured during the 3-0 defeat by Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup First Round three days prior to Leeds’ Hawthorns visit.
This week, Farke says Wober was withdrawn from training due to the calf complaint and will be subject to a late fitness test to determine whether he is able to make the Whites’ matchday squad at Hillsborough.
“First of all, the only question mark is again behind Max Wober because his calf problems haven't eased up,” Farke told reporters on Wednesday. “So, we've had to take him out of training, it will be a late decision if he's really available for the game, but I would say he's more or less the only question mark or the only doubt for this game, all the others are available.”
Wober’s future remains uncertain given his previous desire to depart on a season-long loan to Borussia Monchengladbach last summer. The German club are interested in retaining the defender’s services, although Leeds are said to be holding out for £10 million which the Bundesliga side are currently unwilling to meet.
Meanwhile, Farke is left with just 19 first-team players, three of whom are goalkeepers, which could be even fewer if Wober is rendered unavailable for the trip to South Yorkshire on Friday night.
