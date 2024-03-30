Daniel Farke issues Gruev, Gnonto and Roberts injury timeframes and Leeds United ace return hope
and live on Freeview channel 276
Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued Ilia Gruev, Willy Gnonto and Connor Roberts injury timeframes with a Monday return hope for one of the absent stars.
All three players returned from international duty with injuries which forced the trio to sit out Friday night's return to Championship action at Watford which ended in a 2-2 draw.
Asked post-match if any of the new injured players could be back for Easter Monday's hosting of Hull City, Farke admitted: "No. Willy Gnonto, the first diagnosis was at least three weeks out. A muscle injury, hamstring strain.
"I have trust in him because he is always professional in his rehab and also I have big belief and hope in our physios and our doctors, they are doing an excellent job.
"Perhaps there is a chance to bring him in slightly earlier but if I have to give you a realistic timeframe, realistically from the scan it says about three weeks, perhaps even a few days more and more or less the same for Connor Roberts, also three weeks.
"We hope to bring them perhaps back even a bit earlier because we have a crazy schedule also in the upcoming weeks but we have to wait.
"The only player who has perhaps a chance is Ilia Gruev. We have to wait how the swelling will develop and perhaps there is some positive news with him. But Willy and Connor will definitely also be out fir Monday."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.