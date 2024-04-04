Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Whites boss Daniel Farke has provided his Leeds United team news for Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash at Coventry City for which there is a new Whites injury but a star has a chance of returning.

Bulgarian international midfielder Ilia Gruev failed to make Monday night’s visit of Hull City after being given a chance of making the contest by Farke in his bid to return from an ankle injury sustained during the international break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking after Monday’s thrilling success against Hull, Farke also revealed that Joe Rodon (back spasm), Glen Kamara (illness) and Sam Byram (mobility issues) had all played through problems to face the Tigers.

Farke held his pre-Coventry press conference on Thursday, at which he revealed that all of the players who were in Monday’s squad would again be available to face Coventry apart from Jamie Shackleton who has suffered an adductor injury.

Farke, though, said there was a chance that Gruev would be back available to face the Sky Blues but that the next 48 hours would be key for the Bulgarian who is still yet to train with the team.

“We are still struggling with a few injury problems,” said Farke “All the players in the squad for the last game are available for Coventry with one exception - Jamie Shackleton. Some problems with his adductors. He is out for about two weeks at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a few players on the road to coming back. Ilia Gruev the closest, he’s limited by some pain and swelling, yet to train with the team yet but perhaps there’s a little chance he’s available for the game.”

Willy Gnonto (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (muscular) had already both been ruled out for around three weeks from the international break with the injuries they sustained representing Italy’s under-21s and Wales respectively.

Pascal Struijk is out for the season following surgery to mend fibre cartilage from his groin injury whilst Stuart Dallas continues on the long comeback trail from his femoral fracture.