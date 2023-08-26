Daniel Farke hints at Leeds United changeability in key position after 'full package' signing

Leeds United have added 'the full package' to their offensive options in Joel Piroe but Daniel Farke intends to develop the striker further.

Piroe arrived at Elland Road on Thursday from Swansea City for a fee north of £10m and made an instant impact in his debut, finding the net in a 4-3 win over Ipswich Town.

Farke was initially a little concerned over throwing Piroe straight into the attack but the Dutchman repaid the faith with a goal and a big influence on the way Leeds attacked.

His link-up play in midfield and runs beyond centre forward Georginio Rutter gave the visitors menace through the middle to add to the threat posed by wingers Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra.

THE FULL PACKAGE: New Leeds United recruit Joel Piroe, right, battles it out with Ipswich Town's Conor Chaplin in Saturday's 4-3 Championship victory at Portman Road. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

Piroe had little to prove to Farke in terms of his goalscoring ability, thanks to the 46 he scored in 96 games for Swansea City but there's much more to the 24-year-old in his new manager's eyes.

"His statistics speak for itself, an unbelievable quality player," said Farke.

"He has scored more than 20 in the last two seasons, with many many assists. He's a really humble hard-working character. Technical skills, he can link play and find a pass. We need it, especially goals in our squad. He has the quality, he's proved this. He can be beneficial for us."

What makes Farke's eyes light up is the way Piroe has grown. The German hopes he can get even more from Piroe in a Leeds shirt.

"He's still in a pretty good age, there's much more to come,” said the Whites boss. “If you follow his career he has developed year to year and improved so we want to work with him to improve him.

"He's got the full package in terms of quality and age."

Although Piroe has played largely as a centre forward, the areas in which he operates best lend themselves to the number 10 position as well and that was where Farke played him at Portman Road.

The Leeds boss hinted, though, that there will be some chopping and changing with his forwards.

"We want to be flexible," he said. "Joel has the quality to keep the ball with his back to the opponents' goal and to turn and find a pass. We wanted the running of Georgi in behind because he's smart with his movements.