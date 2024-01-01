Daniel Farke hands Leeds United goalkeeper a first start as new Karl Darlow injury confirmed
Leeds United goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson has been handed a full debut by manager Daniel Farke as back-up stopper Karl Darlow misses out against Birmingham City.
The Norwegian only has one previous appearance for the Whites which came from the substitutes' bench away to Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2022. He has been given the nod this afternoon due to Illan Meslier's suspension and injury to Darlow, who is out with a dislocated thumb. A timescale for the 32-year-old's return is unknown at this time.
Klaesson's last competitive appearance, in any capacity, came at last summer's Under-21 European Championships for the Norwegian side. His most recent domestic outing came for Leeds' Under-21s last February.
Leeds United team vs Birmingham City in full: Klaesson, Gray, Rodon, Cooper (c), Byram, Ampadu, Kamara, James, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford
Subs: Van den Heuvel, Spence, Joseph, Firpo, Gruev, Gnonto, Anthony, Piroe, Poveda