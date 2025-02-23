A Leeds player has received big praise from boss Daniel Farke - but not without areas to improve.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has hailed Whites ace Jayden Bogle as the best right back in the league - but highlighted areas to improve with a light-hearted quip.

Bogle is new to the club this season having joined the Whites last summer from relegated Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United for £5m on a four-year deal.

Seven months on from his July switch to Elland Road, Bogle will step out at his former Bramall Lane home on Monday night but in Leeds United colours as the Blades and Whites lock horns in a top-of-the-table clash in South Yorkshire.

Leeds sit two points clear at the top of the division and Bogle has been one of the team’s standout players, bagging four goals and two assists from his 31 league outings for a team returning 20 clean sheets.

Now clearly United’s first choice right back, Farke believes his club bagged a player who is now the division’s best player in his position.

There are, though, still a few issues that irk United’s boss, particularly the 24-year-old’s nine yellow cards with 13 games of the season still remaining.

Speaking in the embargo section of Friday’s pre-Sheffield United press conference, Farke was asked what he thought Bogle had brought to the side.

Farke quipped: “He has brought too many yellow cards, not enough goals, not enough assists or steel in the defensive behaviour. So there are a few areas where he can improve. But apart from this he is a top signing.

“I don't have to speak about his performances during the season. I rate him as the best right back in this league, unbelievable lad, unbelievable attitude so in all aspects.

"He works relentlessly, he is really good in his defensive behaviour, so crucial also for our offensive behaviour, a top, top team mate in the dressing room, in a perfect age, home grown - what do we want more?

"It's more or less like definitely one of he best signings during the season.

"But 33 games are played and there are still areas where I think he can improve and to get less yellow cards is one of them, you shouldn't be there with nine yellow cards already at this stage anyhow and there were a few for complaining.

"There are a few areas where he can improve, he is still young, still on the way up the hill and there is no room for complacency or something like this.

"He has to deliver each and every game further on but he is in outstanding shape and a really important player."