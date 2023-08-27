Daniel Farke hails fresh quadruple Leeds United boost with condition update on Whites pair

Daniel Farke has highlighted the significance of a fresh quadruple Leeds United boost and provided a condition update on a key returning pair.

Leeds headed for Saturday's Championship clash at Ipswich Town still seeking their first win of the new Championship season and having netted just three goals in their opening three games which were all scored by defenders.

Farke, though, saw his entire front four net a goal each as his Whites sealed a 4-3 victory at Ipswich with returning duo Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra both among the scorers.

The pair had recently been reintegrated back into the Whites group having previously trained alone and Farke admitted that neither player was at their maximum level at Ipswich following their recent absences from the team.

QUADRUPLE TONIC: Whites attacker Willy Gnonto celebrates his goal in Leeds United's 4-3 win at Saturday's Championship hosts Ipswich Town. Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Wire.

But that didn't stop both of them from getting on the scoresheet along with Georginio Rutter and new signing Joel Piroe for a significant boost to Farke's attack.

Farke told LUTV: "So far especially all of our defensive players were on the scoresheet after set pieces, Pascal Struijk has scored, Ayling has scored and Cooper has scored.

"It's important for the offensive players to get off the mark for their confidence, for their rhythm.

"Obviously it's difficult times there because for Willy and Luis it was their first time back for a few weeks in the mix so of course they are not there with 100 per cent.

"But overall I think offensive wise it was a really good performance and the work against the ball could have been better especially in the first half but in the second half even it was much more disciplined.