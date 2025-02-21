First visit second as Leeds United head to Sheffield United on Monday night.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has revealed his Leeds United team news for Monday night’s huge Championship clash at Sheffield United for which the Whites boss himself serves a touchline ban.

Max Wober and Patrick Bamford were United’s only two injury absentees for Monday evening’s Elland Road thriller against Sunderland in which a late Pascal Struijk brace sealed a 2-1 victory.

Farke was booked for entering the field of play during the 95th minute in celebration at Struijk's stoppage time winner along with several of Leeds' substitutes.

That marked a third yellow card of the season for United’s German head coach who must now serve a one-match touchline ban for Monday night’s huge clash against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Farke was unable to appeal the decision because rules state a caution is merely a 'minor disciplinary action'. Appeals may only be brought for disputed major disciplinary action .

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference, Farke confirmed that the touchline ban stands and also revealed that there was a new question mark about winger Manor Solomon who took a big knock in Monday’s win against Sunderland. Wober and Bamford remain out.

Farke said: “It’s the first time since ages that we have one week between games, a proper training week. There’s nothing special in terms of personal news.

“Patrick Bamford and Max Wober out. There’s a question mark over Manor Solomon, he took a nasty tackle in the last game and wasn’t able to join us in team training in the last few days.

“He is progressing well, perhaps he can return to training tomorrow or Sunday. If he’s not able to train, he won’t travel with us. He’s the only question mark.”

Asked about his touchline ban, Farke said: “Yes, it’s affected, the yellow card stands and I have to accept it. The rules are like this. After we scored the late winner, a few yards outside my coaching zone, six or seven seconds. If someone then thinks I deserve a yellow card for this celebration I have to accept the rules.”

Wober has had successful surgery on his knee issue and is set to return after the March international break whilst Bamford suffered a setback in his rehab from a hamstring injury and is expected back after the Blades game.