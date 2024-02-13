Patrick Bamford issue leads to very late Leeds United change at Swansea City
Boss Daniel Farke was forced into making a very late change to Leeds United's starting line up for Tuesday night's Championship clash at Swansea City due to a Patrick Bamford issue.
Farke had named an unchanged side for the contest but was forced into making a late alteration to his XI as Whites no 9 Bamford pulled out during the warm up.
Joel Piroe instead came into the XI against his former side to partner Georginio Rutter in the front line as keeper Dani van den Heuvel took Piroe's place amongst the substitutes as part of a two-keeper bench which already featured Kristoffer Klaesson.
Swansea City: Rushworth, Fulton, Cabango, Grimes, Paterson, Tymon, Placheta, Cullen, Wood, Humphreys, Ronald. Subs: Fisher, Allen, Yates, Patino, Kuharevich, Sagoe Jr, Naughton, Cooper, Lissah.
Leeds United: Meslier, Gray, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Summerville, Gnonto, Rutter, Piroe. Subs: Klaesson, van den Heuvel, Roberts, Cresswell, Cooper, Anthony, James, Gelhardt, Joseph.