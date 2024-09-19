Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whites boss Daniel Farke has fired a dual warning ahead of Saturday’s clash at Cardiff City.

Daniel Farke has fired an under pressure boss warning, highlighting a Leeds United danger and a 'sure' Cardiff City finish view.

Farke’s Whites suffered their first defeat of the new Championship season in last weekend’s hosting of highflying Burnley but are now poised to face a Cardiff side who have lost four of their first five games and sit rooted to the bottom of the division.

Farke, though, has warned that under pressure boss Erol Bulut is capable of turning the Bluebirds tide and cited the dangers of visiting a wounded Cardiff team who the Leeds boss believes have “all the tools” to finish in the top half of the division.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Farke was asked about Saturday’s contest against an ‘under pressure team and under pressure manager’ and declared: “Two things. You know my attitude, I would rather play against a team who has won the game before instead of losing because I know after a loss, especially when you have a long and normal week, everyone turns each and every stone and is searching for solutions.

”I am pretty, pretty sure that exactly this has happened at Cardiff also during this spell. You know that when you have a difficult spell and when you are struggling for results it is always difficult in this league to turn things around and sometimes you have to be patient.

“But this is also my second scenario, I have got the feeling that Cardiff has a really good group, a really good group of players. When I have a look on their team-sheet and I see proven players like Callum Robinson, like (Yakou) Meite, they come just from the bench.

“I have watched their team - so many experienced players in the centre of the park - I think they have a team to finish definitely in the top half this season.

“It's not like playing psychological games as a manager to warn. You have to warn because I am fully convinced and they have shown this also in the second half of last season.

“I am pretty, pretty sure they have all the ingredients to finish in the top half of the league come next May and Erol is also turning things around and also last season I am confident that he has all the chances to do this during this time.

"I am thinking that during this week they are trying everything in order to be perfectly prepared to use their home game, especially against Leeds United, a spotlight game, to turn things around. For that, we have to be even more aware and it will be a tough and difficult game for us. It's not like they are after five games in position 24 and they will finish in 24.

”They will finish in a much much better position and for that I am fully aware of the quality of the players, I am fully aware that they are in a situation where they will invest everything and fight with the knife between the teeth to turn things around and for that we have to be even more switched on and I expect a really difficult game for us."