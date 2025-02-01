Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds sit two points clear in top spot ahead of this weekend's games.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has fired a “two per cent” warning over Championship rivals and highlighted a fresh Burnley problem.

Farke’s Championship leaders extended their advantage at the top of the table with Monday night’s goalless draw at third-placed Burnley and now face a very different test with this afternoon’s visit of 18th-placed Cardiff City.

Farke, though, has fired a big warning about the task in store against an improved Bluebirds side, particularly just five days on from the huge “spotlight game” at Turf Moor.

Asked what he had made to Cardiff under new boss Omer Riza, Farke warned: “Eight games unbeaten, pretty good in the form table, a bit like all the last teams that we have played so really on an impressive run.

"They had some really impressive away performances, not just in the cup but also in the league, really good results, so for that also they will come with confidence, they have collected many, many points and they are in a much better position also right now.

"I think they will come with confidence, also with a bit of freedom because due to some good results in the past weeks also the big pressure for them is perhaps a little bit away so they can play with confidence and with freedom.

"It's always the same when you have a bit like a spotlight game like Burnley and you are there with overall a really good result, a good away point, a clean sheet.

"Then it's always difficult also to deliver then in the next game because sometimes all the tension due to the spotlight game is a little bit away and then you think ‘okay, right now back to Elland Road, perhaps not that much spotlight, we could afford to give two per cent less’ - no, you have to make sure that in exactly these type of games you are on it.

“Cardiff are a really good team, they play with intensity, they play with being active and trying to go for it as well, also quite intense and aggressive in the duels.

"They play with a really good team spirit and you could see this on the pitch and we have to move the ball quick otherwise they will involve us in many, many duels.

"We have to make sure that we hold the tempo high and on the other hand also to be aware because this is definitely also a side who will try to be there, especially also on the counter attack, with dangerous situations they go for it.

"They have many, many experienced players on Championship level who have played many, many games, there are some well known names in this league and so for that we have to be on it."I am pretty, pretty respectful and in game mood because I want to deliver also on Saturday."