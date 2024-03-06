Daniel Farke facing key Leeds United selection call as 'a lot to like' claim made

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Roberts made his first league start for Leeds United on Tuesday night and it seems he caught the eye of former Whites full-back Aidy White. Roberts has had to be patient since joining Leeds from Burnley on loan in the closing stages of the January transfer window.

The full-back has been involved on a regular basis since his signing was finalised, but all of his Championship outings prior to the win over Stoke City in midweek had come off the bench. That's not to say he hasn't been able to make an impact, with a goal coming in the win over Leicester City at Elland Road before he set up Patrick Bamford's effort against Huddersfield Town last weekend.

Roberts also started in last week's FA Cup clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, but Tuesday's clash against the Potters was the Wales international's first opportunity to make an impression from the start in the Championship with Daniel Farke freshening up his line-up. Leeds didn't have it all their own way in the game and looked a little jaded at times due to the amount of football they have been asked to play in such a short space of time.

But they recorded another clean sheet and Roberts certainly contributed to that, as he played his part in what was a dominant backline at Elland Road.

"I like his tenacity, his energy, his aggression – not aggression to kick people, but his ability to press, win that tackle," White said while working as a pundit for BBC Radio Leeds. "Getting on that overlap to get balls in the box. There’s a lot to like. Really solid performance.”