Whites boss Daniel Farke has explained his five Leeds United changes for the FA Cup fifth round clash at Chelsea including new injury and illness blows.

Farke revealed at Monday's pre-match press conference that there were varying degrees of doubt concerning key men Georginio Rutter (hip flexor), Crysencio Summerville (rolled ankle), Patrick Bamford (calf) and Dan James (bruise).

Summerville, Bamford and James all formed part of the match night squad but Rutter missed out along with Ilia Gruev who Farke has revealed suffered some problems in training on Tuesday along with Rutter.

Speaking pre-match to ITV, Farke also revealed that Jamie Shackleton was set to start only to feel ill over the afternoon and that Bamford and Summerville were only fit to make the bench.

Farke said: "We play four games within ten days, a difficult away game on Saturday, early kick off, 12.30 and a few players were just not available.

"Ilia Gruev and Georginio Rutter had some problems yesterday in training, Cree Summerville, Patrick Bamford just made the bench because they weren't able to train on Monday.

"Normally Jamie Shackleton should have started today but he felt unwell over the afternoon so Junior Firpo comes in so we have a tight group.