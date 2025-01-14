Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has dropped a hint about his thinking at left-back and simultaneously laid down a stern challenge.

Saturday's FA Cup win over Harrogate Town allowed the German to celebrate the return to fitness of one of Leeds' key offensive operators in Junior Firpo. The defender contributed three assists and a goal in the first 11 games of the season before a red card for a petulant motion of his head towards his antagonist at Millwall resulted in a red card, criticism from his boss and a total disruption of his rhythm.

Since the three-game suspension ended Firpo has played just two league games, one of which was the visit to Derby County that brought a 21st-minute withdrawal due to a hamstring injury. The problem kept Firpo out of action for just over a month but with it being the festive period that meant sitting out seven Championship outings.

Firpo's absence was covered by Sam Byram, who belied his own injury record to start six games in a row - a feat Farke admitted he did not think possible for the 31-year-old - and then Max Wober. But Wober's latest knee issue - a reaction to his outing against Hull City - made it especially timely that Firpo was returning.

The Dominican Republic international replaced Byram to make his comeback late on in the win over Harrogate. His return coincided with that of midfielder Ilia Gruev who missed months through a knee problem and the necessary corrective surgery. For Farke it was better late than never and the way he described Firpo's offensive output suggested that he sees the 28-year-old as his number one choice for the position of left-back.

"I expected him to be a bit quicker back available than Ilia for example - Ilia was out for three and half months, Junior for six weeks right now," said Farke. "But also important to have him back as an option. Sam has done a really really good and solid job for us but when Junior is on top of his game he's second to none in terms of creating, assisting and crossing. He can be really, really top."

Walking back into the team on the merit of the seven assists he contributed in the second half of last season or the three big chances he has created this term, is not how it will be according to Farke. Byram has just one assist to his name but he has created five big chances playing 300 fewer minutes of Championship action than Firpo. Austrian international Wober was poor against Hull and his knee injury has plagued him all season but he scored against Derby and added a real attacking threat when he replaced Byram against Blackburn Rovers. Isaac Schmidt, who made his first start against Harrogate and pleased Farke with his performance, was used on the right because Farke felt it would be more natural for him. But the Swiss defender can play on both sides of the defence. Hence Farke's challenge to Firpo.

"There's also competition for [Firpo]," said Farke. Max Wober has played in this position, Sam has played in this position, for Junior it's not an easy way back into the line-up, he has to show further on he's ready and use each day in order to impress in training but it's definitely a good feeling to have him back."

Firpo is out of contract at Leeds in the summer and spoke to the YEP in November and was unaware of the club's plans for him. He said: "I don't know even what Leeds want to do with me. I don't know yet. We haven't had this conversation yet. The manager hasn't had this conversation yet with me. I think we are just focusing at the moment in playing every game, winning every game, win as many games as possible, and get us promoted. This is the target. And if I have to leave after the season, at least Leeds are going to be in the Premier League."