Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was disappointed with his side’s Carabao Cup exit at the Second Round to fourth tier outfit Salford City.

The Whites were beaten on penalty kicks at the end of a 1-1 draw at the Peninsula Stadium, as Salford City progressed to the Third Round of the League Cup for the first time in the club’s history.

Leeds’ last visit to this ground ended with a 3-0 victory in the same competition but despite Farke’s young side’s dominance of the ball and the lion’s share of attempts on goal, Leeds were unable to find a way past the League Two club.

Pascal Struijk’s second half goal cancelled out Matt Smith’s opener against the run of play shortly before half-time, before penalties ensued after the final whistle on 98 minutes.

Georginio Rutter and Jamie Shackleton missed their spot-kicks, while goalkeeper Karl Darlow was cautioned during the shoot-out for leaving his goal-line at Salford’s decisive penalty.

Boss Farke expressed his disappointment at being eliminated at this stage, but could not criticise the team’s overall performance owing to the number of chances created.

“First of all, we are disappointed, [so that's] my overall emotions because we wanted to go into the next round and to be out after this game, it's not good,” the German began.

“I feel especially for the lads because performance-wise I can't really criticise too much tonight because we have created chances for more-or-less six games, some incredible statistics, more than 30 shots, we created more-or-less enough chances to score five by half-time but the reality is we just got one in 90 minutes.

“Obviously we had a few changes [to the line-up] and also some clinical finishers like Joel Piroe for example, was not on the pitch.

“I think it was also sometimes unlucky because definitely we should have won by penalty for example, I'm quite sure we would have scored out of this situation.

“Yes, we hit the crossbar and then the post several times, was also sometimes a bit unlucky, but it's also a quality when you're all alone in front of the goalkeeper or five yards [out] or six yards to put the ball into the net, not against the post or the goalkeeper it was a world class save,” Farke added.

The 46-year-old also believed Leeds should have been awarded a penalty kick thirty seconds into the second half as Willy Gnonto was felled inside Salford’s 18-yard box.

“Everyone said in this scene that was a penalty. But what should I do? The decision of the referee if he thinks this situation is not a penalty.

“I don't want to speak about it too much or I'm in trouble. The referee didn't give a penalty and we have to accept this.”