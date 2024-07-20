Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fresh reports have emerged regarding Leeds United’s interest in Jayden Bogle.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued a Leeds United transfers update amid fresh Jayden Bogle reports and outlined the plan for Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober.

Leeds are keen on Sheffield United right back Bogle and reports emerged on Friday evening that Bogle could be given permission to miss Sheffield United’s friendly against Chesterfield on Saturday as a move to the Whites edged closer.

Speaking after Friday night’s 3-0 win at Harrogate Town in a pre-season friendly, Farke was asked what he could say about Bogle and any Leeds incomings.

The Whites boss admitted that defeat in last season’s Championship play-off final has led to “financial necessities” as part of a summer in which Leeds sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40m in the need to comply with profit and sustainability rules. Glen Kamara has also been sold to Rennes for around £8m.

Farke, though, attempted to issue a reassuring message as he admitted feelings of “panic” were normal, revealing that Leeds were in “good talks” about further signings and confirming that both Aaronson and Wober would be returning to the group after last season’s loan spells.

Asked about incomings, how confident he was that there were going to be some soon to assure the fans that everything was in hand and what he could say about Bogle, Farke said: "No, in general, as long as a player has not signed for us and is not my player, I don't comment on any rumours or speculation because I totally respect players that at the moment are not our players.

"I will just speak about the players who are here. I know that especially with our club after a few outgoings and obviously a few contracts were running out - there was Archie's transfer and Glen Kamara - everyone is panicking a little bit so that's quite normal.

"But I think we are on a good path and I totally trust our key people also that we can also support this team even a bit more.

"First of all we will have the guys back with Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober. This will be beneficial for us.

“Obviously there are still a few areas where we can and need to improve, we all know this. But we are in good talks.

"Yes, it would have all been a bit easier if we managed to win the (play-off) final and be in the Premier League for the financial topics and we could have also been perhaps then a bit more pro-active in the market. This was also one of the disappointments after you have lost a final.

“We knew that there were financial necessities and that we had to be perhaps even a bit more patient until we really had the group together. But I think overall we are on a good path."