Leeds United are now just days away from the biggest game of their season so far, taking on second placed Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon. The Whites may be one place behind the Tractor Boys in the Championship table, but their points total is 10 points inferior as we head towards Christmas.

While nothing will be decided this early, Daniel Farke will be viewing this game as an important part of the automatic promotion puzzle. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Elland Road as the January window fast approaches.

Two for sale

Leeds are said to be willing to offload two players this January, with two fringe stars set for pastures new. According to The Athletic, Leo Hjelde and Lewis Bate are effectively transfer listed ahead of the winter window.

Neither of the players are currently in Farke's plans, and they will be allowed to leave in a bid to get more regular football elsewhere. Though, it's unclear how much Leeds will ask for each of the players. Hjelde spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United as they remained in the Championship after being involved in the relegation battle. Bate was also sent out on loan last term, as he spent the entire campaign with Oxford United in League One.

Holloway prediction

Leeds are preparing for their huge clash with Ipswich this weekend, and it's a clash that could have a big say on the automatic promotion race, even this early in the season. Arguably, the Whites can't afford to lose this one, with 13 points looking a tough total to eat up even at this still early stage.