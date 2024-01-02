Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk is due to visit a specialist this week in order to get to the bottom of the adductor injury which ruled him out of matches against West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City over Christmas and New Year.

Leeds' stand-in skipper has been replaced in the side by club captain Liam Cooper in recent matches after the Dutchman picked up an adductor injury in the lead up to December 29th's encounter with the Baggies.

United lost that game 1-0 but recorded a clean sheet and picked up three points at home to Birmingham three days later, which signalled the end to Wayne Rooney's tenure as Blues boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Farke confirmed following Leeds' victory that Struijk is unlikely to feature against Peterborough United in the FA Cup Third Round this coming weekend, but should be back for the visit to Cardiff City on January 13.

"Not much improved sadly so no chance today to bring him in," Farke said on New Year's Day, offering an update on Struijk's condition. "He's not back in team training. He will also see a specialist during this week but I expect to have him back definitely for the next league game.

"It will be a close call for the FA Cup game. We won't take any risk with him to be honest but I expect to have him back and hope to have him back at least for the next league game," Farke added.

Leeds' January schedule is somewhat less congested than their run over the festive period, which should give Farke lengthier breaks between fixtures to assess his squad and let important players recuperate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad