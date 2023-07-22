The Austrian was one of a number of senior players absent at York as Leeds went down 2-0 to the Ligue1 side. According to Farke, Wober did not play due to a 'transfer' situation.

"It has to do with the transfer situation and also the contract situation," he said.

"We will wait what the what the outcome is over next days, but that is the situation."

Wober had been one of those identified by new owners 49ers Enterprises as a key player to build a team around for the Championship season. Up until today there had been little suggestion that the Austria international saw his future away from Elland Road. He featured in the behind-closed-doors friendly against Barnsley, wearing the captain’s armband, and the expectation was that he would fight it out with Liam Cooper for the left-sided centre-back role or even push forward into a defensive midfield position. Farke’s post-game press briefing has cast doubt on the 25-year-old appearing again for Leeds however, just seven months into his Elland Road stay.

The mention of the word contract also opens up the possibility that Wober will follow in the footsteps of others who have exercised clauses in their deals to make exits, both temporary and permanent, this summer.

As for the other noteable absentees, Farke revealed that he does not expect to have Jack Harrison or Tyler Adams back available before the first international break in September.

The pair have been undergoing rehabilitation for injuries sustained towards the back end of last season. Adams underwent surgery on his hamstring and then suffered a set-back, while Harrison has been dealing with a hip problem that he played through in the latter stages of the previous campaign. Both men were expected to draw transfer interest this summer, although like Wober they are players Leeds would dearly love to retain. Their availability issues may now weigh in the Whites' favour.

TRANSFER POSSIBILITY - Daniel Farke says Max Wober did not feature for Leeds United against Monaco due to a transfer situation. He's pictured here alongside Marc Roca, Joel Robles and Rasmus Kristensen who have all already left. Pic: Getty

"They are on the way back, still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season and they will definitely miss the next weeks, but it's too early to judge when they will be back," said Farke.

"I expect them perhaps to be back after the first international break. Obviously they are top class players, top characters and they are important for us, so it's not easy for us to start without them. That's the reality."

Junior Firpo was another who did not make the short trip to York, because he too has an injury that will keep him out until the Championship season begins.

The left-back has endured an injury-ravaged spell at Leeds since a move from Barcelona and his latest problem, which Farke specified was a ligament problem, will keep him out for over a month.

"He's also out with injury in the ligament," said the Whites manager.