MATCH WINNER - Leeds United beat Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate thanks to a second half strike from Willy Gnonto. Pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

A 1-0 scoreline was hugely flattering to the Robins, who had Leeds' wasteful finishing to thank on numerous occasions. The second half was particularly one-sided as Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter ran riot without being able to add to Willy Gnonto's opener.

Farke wanted more from his men in the area, having done so much good work from tee to green. "The margin of the goals, that the result was not more than just a 1-0 win," he said. "I think it was nearly a perfect away performance. We needed 10, 15 minutes to come into it. So many things to like, our pressing, counterpressing, our fighting spirit in the duels. We were so dominant, created out of nearly each and every situation, so many chances. The only thing I need to and have to criticise is our efficiency. It annoys me today a little bit if I'm honest. If we want to celebrate in May we need to learn to put the chances away, show more responsibility in front of the opponents' goal."

Farke says hard work at Thorp Arch and putting players in situations where they have to finish under pressure will be key to ticking the final box, but highlighted the youthfulness of his side as a factor when it comes to the mental side of efficiency.

Though Leeds looked incredibly comfortable in the closing stages there was a moment in the second half when Bristol City could have nicked a point with a chance for Anis Mehmeti that was foiled by Illan Meslier. "Even today out of nothing they had one big chance and if Illan Meslier wasn't there with a big save you probably speak in the dressing room about a 1-1 result," said Farke. "I give him also in the dressing room a little praise because in our analysis in recent games we don't speak about any saves for him to make. He's not involved more or less for the whole game but in one moment he has to be there with a crucial save. This is a sign of a top goalkeeper who can hopefully play for one of the top clubs in the world one day. Hopefully we can be one of the best clubs in the world one day."

That the winner came from the boot of Gnonto, who began the season with a transfer request and a period training away from the senior side, was a particularly pleasing aspect of the evening for Farke, whose men moved into second at the top of the table.