Leeds United's Archie Gray will pull on the white of England in Montenegro tomorrow for his country's Under 19s, even if Daniel Farke would rather he didn't.

Gray will taste his first international action since May's goalscoring Euro Under 17 outing against Switzerland, when Simon Rusk's England side grace the DG Arena in Podgorica, Montenegro.

A slight injury concern kept Gray from competing for his country in September and he remained at Thorp Arch rather than taking on Switzerland and Germany for England Under 19s. This international break will be different, however, with Leeds giving the teenager the all clear to answer his first ever Under 19s international call-up.

Playing up two age groups is no real surprise for Gray, given his performances in the Championship so far this season. Gray has been an important part of Farke's new-look Leeds side, starting nine of 11 outings and forming a solid partnership with Ethan Ampadu in the centre of midfield. His last appearance before the break came at right-back, however, with Farke handing the 17-year-old a surprise role in the 2-1 win over Bristol City.

If Farke was to have his way then Gray would be putting his feet up for two weeks prior to Leeds' October 21 Carrow Road meeting with Norwich City but he admits there's no hiding the teenage talent away this time.

"Yes, he will go away," said Farke.

"If I'm honest, I would love to put him into cotton wool, but we also have to respect that there are sometimes also bigger ambitions that we can't hide him right now each and every time. Yes, we all get the feeling that he has so many games right now really on a proper adult level. We prefer that he is called up for the proper Three Lions but that's a bit too soon. So we have to wait a bit and calm everything down but he will definitely go away."

Farke's only ask now that Gray has been let out of his sight, is that England return the midfielder in one piece. On that front Farke is confident his player can handle more football in what has already been a demanding season.

ENGLAND PREFERENCE - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke admits he would rather wrap Archie Gray in cotton wool than watch him join up with England Under 19s this international break. Gray is pictured playing right-back against Bristol City. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"Hopefully he doesn't have to play all three games this time around," said the German.

"But we'll see, so hopefully he comes back without an injury. But the good thing is with him he's blessed with a good body and also has good endurance and hopefully it's also beneficial."