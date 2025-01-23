Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United winger Dan James believes international teammate Joe Rodon is key to the way in which the Whites attack down the right-hand side.

Leeds were victorious at Elland Road for the 12th time in the last 13 matches on Wednesday evening as Norwich City became the latest side to taste defeat in LS11.

Speaking after the match, second half goalscorer James explained to an LUTV panel which included ex-players Jermaine Beckford and Stuart Dallas, how he was able to score the game's crucial second goal.

"Jayden's [Bogle] tried to give me a shout on the first one and then I've given him the shout on the second [cross] and I think he's ducked over it. I think he could have headed it. Just as he's about to head it I shouted and it was just about getting good contact.

"Sometimes by bouncing the ball it takes it away from the 'keeper, it's something I tried to work on just getting good contact. Sometimes you try to be too perfect with it and 'keeper can make a good save. Thankfully it went into the back of the net, it was a great ball."

Scorer of the second but provider for the first, James helped Leeds open the scoring with a pinpoint low cross for Manor Solomon inside the game's opening 30 seconds. It was then Solomon who laid on for the Wales international's seventh goal of the season.

However, James believes there is a member of the squad who perhaps doesn't get the credit he deserves when it comes to the influence he has on attacking build-up play.

"I think ultimately it comes from Joe [Rodon] as well. I think when Joe drives and steps in, it starts us of really. I think with him driving it puts them on the back foot and it gives a bit more time and space.

"We know that if we kind of use it like a mini game, as in we've got to be solid down our side, we win down our side tonight and we win the game. That's what me and Jayden think about.

"Ultimately it starts from Joe but Brenden as well because that relationship as well, it's really hard [to defend against] if you overload that side.

"When we're all ticking over we're quite dominant down that right-hand side and that's something we'll keep working on," James added.