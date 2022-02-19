Dan James refutes Manchester United claims and reveals impact of Leeds United chant at Swansea

James is now six months into life at Leeds but the Whites were on the verge of signing the rapid winger from Swansea City on transfer deadline day back in January 2019.

The Wales international was set to arrive initially on loan with a view to a permanent switch in a deal worth around £9m if Leeds were promoted to the Premier League.

Yet a late disagreement over the payment of a loan fee and the refusal of Swansea to sign off the deal led to the transfer collapsing as the 11pm deadline passed.

'GOOSEBUMPS': For Dan James, right, for Swansea City as Leeds United's fans sang his name during the Championship clash of February 2019, above, the winger pictured looking to hold off former Whites star Pablo Hernandez. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Instead, five months later, James joined Manchester United, but not before stepping out at Elland Road to face the Whites for Swansea in the Championship clash of February 2019.

James was greeted with one particular chant from the Elland Road terraces which had a lasting impact and James could then call those Whites fans his own following the move from the Red Devils to Leeds last August.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Times, James recalled the Wednesday evening in February when he played for the Swans at Elland Road and said: "That’s when it hit me again and I just knew what an amazing club this is.

“The other day my brother sent me the video of the fans singing, ‘Dan James — he wants to be Leeds.’

"Leeds had a corner, the referee was seeing to something and the whole stadium was chanting ‘Dan James — he wants to be Leeds’.

"It was the only time I ever had goosebumps in a game.

"It made me stop. I forgot where I was. The game was just a blur to me.

“I had better applause coming off then Pat (Bamford) who got subbed at the same time. The fans were amazing to me.”

Reflecting on his two years at Manchester United, who James will face at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon, the forward said: "I had a great time at Man United.

“Some people can talk of my time there as a failure but for me I played so many games, I learnt so much and it was a great experience with top players.”

"I’ve got no hatred towards Man United. I left on good terms. I’ve still got a lot of friends there.

“The fans were great to me there. The fans are great here.

“Playing at Elland Road is unbelievable. Every time I go out there, I feel that support. Because I’m leading the line now as well I’ve got that responsibility of putting that first tackle in and working hard and the fans are always behind me. That psyches me up.

"People always talk of fans as the 12th man, and it is a thing at Leeds, they are always there supporting, behind us home and away, no matter how we are playing.”