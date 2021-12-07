Dan James on Marcelo Bielsa

“He’s amazing. He’s a manager who is recognised around the world as a top manager by all the other coaches, they all really respect him,” James said of his time under Bielsa’s watch so far.

“As soon as I came in, from day one, he wanted me to learn - and he knows that I want to learn every single day and that is what I have been doing. I have learnt so much from him since I have come in and I want to keep doing that.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa. Pic: Tony Johnson

“Everything on the training field, everything inside, all the analysis and things like that... I want to take it on board with what he has to say to me.

“He always has a reason for something and, even when you don’t understand it so much, he will explain it to you. He’s always there to help. I just needed to keep working hard every single day under Marcelo and I’ll always continue to do that. Obviously, the training routine is a little bit different, but he knew that’s how I play every week. So I think adapting didn’t take me long.

"He has his ways of playing, he sticks to them and I think, as players and managers, you really respect that and it’s just great to be part of it.”

Adam Forshaw makes Leeds United claim

Another late injury-time display showed the hearty resilience that Leeds United possess, according to Adam Forshaw.

“If it’s fitness or a never-say-die attitude, I’m not sure. Maybe it’s a combination of both,” Forshaw said of another late Leeds strike.

“We had quality players coming off the bench [against Brentford]. We had momentum. We trained well ahead of the game. We had a strong squad. We had some good senior lads back involved as well.

“I’m pleased for Pat and we showed great resilience as a team. We had to regroup. We stayed in the game and we probed at the end. We produced a moment and there’s definitely positives to take.

“We showed great character again, scored a late goal and it was someone who we want scoring goals for us.”

Whites draw Hammers in FA Cup

Leeds United have been drawn away to West Ham United in the third round of this season's FA Cup competition.

The Whites will travel to the London stadium in the new year as English football's most famous cup tournament plays out its 150th edition.

Marcelo Bielsa will take his Elland Road outfit to the capital to face the Hammers with ties due to be played between 7 and 10 January, 2022.