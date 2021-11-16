Roberts replaced James in the 76th minute of Saturday's 5-1 romp at home to Belarus but James starts alongside Cardiff City's Kieffer Moore in the front line, the Whites winger bagging his 29th cap for his country.

Gareth Bale is missing and Roberts is among 12 substitutes named by boss Robert Page.

LATEST START: For Leeds United's Dan James for Wales. Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images.

