The scars quite literally remain from Leeds United’s play-off final defeat – but with an upbeat and confident prediction from the man bearing the biggest scar of all.

Whites winger Dan James suffered a costal cartilage injury and oblique abdominal muscle tear in United’s third last game of the regular 2023-24 season against Middlesbrough yet still returned in time to fight for promotion via the play-offs.

Having returned with outings as a second half substitute in both semi-final legs against Norwich City, boss Daniel Farke then turned to James in the game that ultimately stood between the Whites and promotion through the Wembley play-off final against Southampton.

After finally being brought on as a 66th-minute substitute, James made an immediate impact, rattling the crossbar as the Whites looked for an equaliser and soldiering on despite a horrible collision from which the damage is still in evidence today.

WARRIOR: Dan James after the play-off final with Southampton's Jack Stephens. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.

As the clock ticked down at Wembley, James clashed heads with Southampton’s Kyle-Walker Peters for a collision which left both players needing treatment and James only able to continue with heavy bandaging. The winger was still sporting bandaging several weeks later upon a swift return to action via international duty with Wales, after which he finally got a well deserved break.

But upon returning to United’s pre-season training at Thorp Arch, the scars from James’ play-off final outing are clear to see both in a physical and emotional sense. The winger admits his clash of heads with Walker-Peters ultimately wasn’t worth it as part of a game that saw United’s bid for promotion end in heartache via a 1-0 defeat. Emotionally, James admits the loss left United’s players gutted.

Yet the memories of some huge highs during the regular season have not been forgotten by James – nor has United’s 90-point haul – all of which is leading the winger to a prediction that Leeds should be in a “great way” as they seek promotion at the second attempt.

Speaking to LUTV, James was presented with the notion that anyone wanting to know just how hard the Championship season was need only look at his forehead. Giving a wry smile, James admitted: “It wasn't obviously worth it in the end. But it was a tough old season. We grinded it out to the very end. I thought we were absolutely brilliant last season, we had 90 points and it wasn't enough. We went to the play-off final and we gave it our all and it wasn't meant to be. But we've all, not got over it, but we are taking that as motivation going into this season."

Pressed on the expectation for the new campaign, James admitted: "Big expectation. Obviously for us we were super gutted last season. We fell short at the very end and I think for us it's just about getting a good start this season.

"I think last season we didn't start too well and it came down to that at the end. We have got to work on being consistent throughout the season and I think for us we have built as a team this past year and I think if we keep building that and we build from our defence going forward I think we will be in a great way."