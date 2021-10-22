Dan James makes Leeds United admission about Southampton display but highlights Whites threats to Wolves

In-form Wolves will provide United's latest Premier League opponents at Elland Road tomorrow in a 3pm kick-off that pits fourth-bottom against tenth.

Leeds started the season by going six games without a victory but Bielsa's side lifted themselves out of the drop zone when impressing in a 1-0 triumph at home to Watford before the international break.

United then travelled to a winless Southampton side last weekend in their first game back but failed to muster a single shot on target in a 1-0 reverse that left the Whites three points above the drop zone.

Bielsa's side took until the 45th minute to produce their first shot and summer signing James says Leeds must show what they are capable of against a thriving Wolves team after one of their worst displays yet at St Mary's.

“I think we all showed what we can do against Watford in that home game,” said James on Leeds United's official website.

“I felt we were brilliant and it was our best game of the season.

“I think we were then disappointed coming off at Southampton because it was probably one of our worst.

“We’ve got to react from that, we all believe in ourselves as players, as a team and the manager.

“We weren’t good enough at Southampton and we know that, we know what is expected of this team so we need to react.”

Wolves recorded the double over Leeds last season with a pair of 1-0 wins under former boss Nuno Espirito Santo but the Molineux outfit only finished 13th, five places and 14 points below the ninth-positioned and newly-promoted Whites.

Santo then departed the Molineux outfit at the end of the season before becoming the new Tottenham manager and Wolves brought in former Benfica boss Bruno Lage as Santo's replacement.

Lage's first three Premier League games at his new club ended in defeat but Wolves have now won three games on the spin and four of their last five.

Wolves sit tenth in the table, six points ahead of Leeds and only three points adrift of fourth-placed Brighton.

“I think it was only a matter of time before they came into a run," said James.

“They had a tricky start but they have great players and threats throughout the pitch. I think we have as well, so it will be a great game at the weekend.

“It’s very important to get another three points.

"It is only early stages of the season but we need to keep pushing and be more consistent, then come out with a performance like we did against Watford.”

