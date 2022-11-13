Fulham trailed 1-0 at the interval to Manchester United but World Cup-bound Wales international James was brought on by boss Marco Silva one minute before the hour mark to face his former side. Just two minutes later, the 25-year-old netted his first goal for his loan side when racing into the box to slide home a cross from former Leeds youngster Tom Cairney from the left flank. James was having is eighth league outing for the Cottagers against the Red Devils ahead of jetting off with Wales to the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The Whites loanee continued to impress after scoring as he frequently burst clear down the right flank and tested Red Devils ‘keeper David de Gea. His strike looked set to earn Fulham a point but Erik ten Hag’s side then countered in the 93rd minute and struck through 18-year-old Argentina youth international substitute Alejandro Garnacho to seal a 2-1 victory with practically the last kick of the game.