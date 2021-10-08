Dan James heads four Leeds United players starting on busy evening of internationals for Whites

Third-placed Wales and second-placed Czech Republic are both on seven points in Group E, nine points behind runaway leaders Belgium.

The Czechs occupy the group's play-offs qualification spot on goal difference but Wales have a game in hand.

James, who Leeds signed from Manchester United this summer, looks set to partner Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore in a front two for Rob Page's side.

STARTING: Leeds United winger Dan James, left, for Wales in Prague. Photo by VLADIMIR KRAINOV/AFP via Getty Images.

As part of a busy evening of internationals, Whites trio Illan Meslier, Kristoffer Klaesson and Morecambe loanee Alfie McCalmont were all handed starts on Friday for their respective under-21s Euros qualifiers.

Leeds no 1 Meslier started in goal for France under-21s at home to Ukraine whilst Meslier's understudy Klaesson lined up between the sticks as Norway's under-21s took on hosts Croatia.

McCalmont also started for Northern Ireland's under-21s in their qualifier in Russia.

