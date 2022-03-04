Former RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg boss Marsch will take in his first game as United's new head coach in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off against the Foxes at the King Power (kick-off 12.30pm).

Marsch was appointed as Marcelo Bielsa's successor on Monday evening and Dallas has reflected on the moves made by United's new boss during his first week of training whilst making an honest admission about Leeds' campaign so far.

The Whites sit fifth-bottom after 26 games of the Premier League season, just two points clear of the drop zone, and promotion-winning boss Marcelo Bielsa was sacked last weekend following the 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur.

HONEST ADMISSION: From Stuart Dallas, above, about Leeds United's season as the Whites head to Leicester City for their first game under new boss Jesse Marsch. Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

“The new manager has come in and freshened things up a bit,” said Dallas to leedsunited.com“He’s made a few changes and the boys are looking forward to this weekend. I think we realise as players that we are in a fight and we need to start getting results.

“Hopefully we can turn our season around because we know it hasn’t been good enough this year, we haven’t had that consistency that has been needed to progress up the league.

“We’ve trained now for two to three days and he has got his point across to us about what his philosophy is and how he wants us to play.

“He still wants us to be on the front foot and aggressive in how we press and how we play. Our biggest strength is the pace we’re able to go forward with when we have the ball.

“But, we have to be a lot more compact when the ball breaks down, so we’re in a position to win the ball back as quickly as we can.

“So yeah, there’s been a few changes, and the boys are excited to play this way and we’re confident as a group of players that we can quickly adapt.”

Assessing what he expected from Saturday's clash at Leicester, Dallas said: “It’s a difficult game. I think looking at their league position as well, they will probably be disappointed with how their season has gone so far.

“The manager they have, I am sure he’ll be disappointed because for me he is one of the best.

“But I think in recent weeks they’ve had an upturn in performances, they had a good result away to Burnley the other night and they are getting a few more players back.

“We drew with them earlier in the season and we thought we could have won the game. We know what they bring to the table and how difficult it is going to be.

“But, again, it’s about us going and playing the way we know we can and if we do that we are more than confident we can give them a good game.”