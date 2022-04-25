DAVID WATKINS

It looks very much like we will need at least another three points to ensure that either Burnley, Everton or indeed both can’t catch us, although every result posted alters the scenario.

The current information we have is hard to rely on too. On the face of it, Leeds are bang in form and Jesse Marsch has made a huge impact, yet closer inspection of our recent wins cannot fail to reveal that we’ve played and beaten two very poor sides that are as good as relegated while needing some lucky breaks to claw our way past Wolves. Exactly how good have we been, therefore? Form tables can be misleading!

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our fans’ panel are relieved that Kalvin Phillips is fit enough to start at Crystal Palace in the absence of Adam Forshaw. Picture: Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images.

Crystal Palace have had a similar season to Leeds and, after 32 games, are just two places and four points ahead of us with both having won eight. The table doesn’t lie at this stage of the season so we can expect it will be close.

As is often the case, expect the result to depend on who gets the breaks and who can stick their chances away; if Lady Luck plays fair, the odds are on a draw for this one.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Rodrigo celebrates scoring against Watford last time out. Picture: Alex Morton/Getty Images.

Leeds start their last six games with another trip to London coming on the ‘shirt tails’ of their victory at Watford.

The players have had an extended break due to Chelsea’s involvement in their FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace. Leeds will now play Chelsea three days before the FA Cup final.

Ten points from 12 makes good reading but it’s results that matter, performances take a back seat when you are in Leeds’ position.

Many think that 33 points is enough but I’m not sure and I still think they need four points at least to be certain of another season in the Premier League.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Unless something happens in training Jesse Marsch should have a near full squad to pick from. Dan James has been the preferred main striker with Rodrigo just behind him in a two.

His other options are either ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt or Sam Greenwood who has impressed the head coach since the American arrived. Kalvin Phillips looks set to start alongside either Adam Forshaw or Mateusz Klich and Leeds would benefit immensely from having England’s player of the year back in the starting XI.

With games against Manchester City and Chelsea at Elland Road and Arsenal away to follow, a point is really needed, but a win against a good Palace side might be just too much to ask for.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDY RHODES

After another long break without a game, Leeds United have watched the table change once more. However, Jesse Marsch will know that if Leeds can handle their own business, there will be nothing to worry about.

Tonight’s trip to Crystal Palace will no doubt be tough. Palace have achieved eye-catching results since Patrick Vieira took over from Roy Hodgson last July.

His side have played some exciting football and he is now prioritising youth over experience.

United will have to marshal Wilfried Zaha closely, while Conor Gallagher has been a standout player for tonight’s hosts.

Rodrigo has taken a leading role in Marsch’s team since taking over, while Raphinha was back to his best at Watford last time out.

The table is getting tighter and the games are running out, but if Leeds can pick up points in games like this, they will be fine.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDREW DALTON

We’re back for the final run-in after what has seen like an eternity since we last won at Watford, 16 days ago.

Tonight’s trip to Selhurst Park has taken on a new significance following Burnley’s recent resurgence. The positive news is, it’s still in Leeds’ hands, with three tough games to come against Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea respectively.

Leeds should be the fresher of the two sides having not played since the win at Vicarage Road, with the hosts having played in an FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and a league game at Newcastle United.

Patrick Vieira has done a brilliant job in his first season as a Premier League manager but tonight is all about Leeds. Jesse Marsch stated in this week’s press conference that Kalvin Phillips will start his first game since the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford which is a huge boost going into the run-in.

I fancy Leeds to make it three away wins in a row in the top flight for the first time since December 2001 and complete a third and final double of the season.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

By the time the Whites line up against Palace tonight, their position is unlikely to be much clearer.

Burnley failed to cooperate with United’s survival plans on Thursday night by convincingly beating unpredictable Southampton and Everton grabbed a last-gasp point against Leicester. The message is unequivocal, Leeds only have themselves to rely on.

The cursed Adam Forshaw has now broken his kneecap and will be making no further contribution this season. In the absence of Kalvin Phillips, Adam has made a vital contribution to United’s struggle and deserves great credit for this.

Thankfully Kalvin now appears to be fully recovered and with Liam Cooper putting in five-star performances, Leeds look much more solid.

Crystal Palace are a tough challenge and don’t owe United any favours. They represent the best quality opposition that Leeds have faced since Wolves.

This will be a true test of how far they have come under Jesse Marsch’s leadership and should be an interesting encounter.

Three points would be great but realistically a single point looks more likely.