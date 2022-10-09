Crystal Palace v Leeds United team news: Star makes welcome return as teen gets on bench

Winger Luis Sinisterra is serving a one-game ban after being sent off for a second booking in last weekend's goalless draw at home to Aston Villa and the Colombian international is replaced by Whites star Patrick Bamford for the only change.

Bamford endured a string of injury issues last season and picked up a niggle in training in the build-up to the Villa clash for which the no 9 started from the bench before coming on in the second half.

The striker now makes his first start since August in leading the line at Selhurst Park as part of a front four that also includes Rodrigo, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison.

Aaronson is expected to play on the right flank in effectively replacing Sinisterra as Rodrigo drops back to play the no 10 role with Harrison on the left.

Pascal Struijk and Rasmus Kristensen keep their places in the full-back positions despite the recent returns of Luke Ayling and Junior Firpo who are both on the bench which also features 18-year-old summer signing Darko Gyabi.

The midfielder’s only other appearance on the Whites bench came in United’s season opener at home to Wolves.

Joe Gelhardt is also back amongst the substitutes having not made the match-day squad against Villa.

STARTING: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Adam Forshaw, Archie Gray, Leo Hjelde and longer term absentee Stuart Dallas are all out injured for the Whites.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has made two changes to his side for whom the fit-again Joachim Andersen and Jeffrey Schlupp come into the XI at the expense of the injured Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchell as the latter drops to the bench.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, Schlupp, Doucouré, Olise, Eze, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard. Subs: Johnstone, Tomkins, Mitchell, Riedewald, Milivojević, Hughes, Ebiowei, Gordon, Mateta.

Leeds United: Meslier; Kristensen, Cooper, Koch, Struijk; Adams, Roca; Aaronson, Harrison; Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Ayling, Llorente, Klich, Greenwood, Gyabi, Summerville, Gelhardt, Gnonto.