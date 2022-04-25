Crystal Palace v Leeds United team news: One change as Kalvin Phillips makes full return

Whites boss Jesse Marsch had already revealed that United's England international star Phillips would make his first start since December, the midfielder reported to be at 100 per cent following two outings from the bench upon his return from a hamstring injury.

The Yorkshire Pirlo now comes into the XI to replace Robin Koch who drops to the bench which also features Junior Firpo upon his return from grade two medial collateral ligament damage.

Jamie Shackleton, who had an Achilles injury, is with the squad but not on the bench.

Adam Forshaw, Patrick Bamford and Tyler Roberts are all out injured.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has made five changes to his side for whom Michael Olise only makes the bench.

France under-21s midfielder Olise has been experiencing issues with a foot problem and the 20-year-old was substituted in the 40th minute of Wednesday night's 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United.

Palace's players then had both Thursday and Friday off and Vieira was poised to take a Saturday check on Olise to assess his condition ahead of Monday night's clash against Leeds.

PIRLO'S RETURN: Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips arrives at Selhurst Park. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images.

Olise is replaced by Jordan Ayew who is one of five players brought into the side along with Jean-Philippe Mateta, Eberechi Eze, Joel Ward and James McArthur.

Tyrick Mitchell drops out altogether whilst Olise, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Odsonne Edouard and Jeffrey Schlupp are all moved to the bench.

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Ward, McArthur, Gallagher, Eze, Ayew, Mateta, Zaha. Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Kouyaté, Hughes, Schlupp, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.

Leeds United: Meslier; Ayling, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips, Klich; Raphinha, Harrison, Rodrigo, James. Subs: Klaesson, Firpo, Koch, Struijk, Cresswell, Kenneh, Bate, Greenwood, Gelhardt.